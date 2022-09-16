Yerevan family moved to Gyumri

Usually, people move from small towns to big cities in search of better opportunities. But this does not concern David Avetisyan who moved from the capital Yerevan to small, but peaceful Gyumri along with his partner.

In the video, David explains his decision. He says that he wanted to leave overcrowded and busy Yerevan, and decided to move to Gyumri because of its smallness and promising potential.