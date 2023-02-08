fbpx
Armenian designer of women's shoes

Women’s shoe designer

Hayk Ananyan is a women’s shoe designer, the first and so far the only in Armenia. Seven years ago Hayk created his first shoe model, then went into production for himself. Many were skeptical about his undertaking, few believed in success, but it didn’t stop him. Over the years,he has developed thousands of models of shoes and made more than five thousand pairs. Hayk’s workshop models have become popular, and they are all made by hand.

In the video he talks about his profession, the process of creating specifically women’s shoes, as well as his perception of the “made in Armenia” label.

