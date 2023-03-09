Street art in Yerevan: a graffiti artist who does portraits
Street art in Yerevan
Artist Robert Nikoghosyan is an artist behind well-known graffiti portraits in Yerevan. He says that he was the first in Armenia to transform his academic knowledge into street painting. The young artist decided to exchange his canvases for the walls of abandoned buildings and gates. Now when he passes by these works of his, he notices shortcomings, mistakes made many years ago. But his work certainly gives the city extra color.
- “Unheard stories about the life of those who are silent.” Film from Armenia
- What is the Soviet Union, what do those who were born after its collapse know about it? Video
- Yerevan family moved to Gyumri: why is it better to live in a small town? Video
Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Street art in Yerevan