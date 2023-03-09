fbpx
Street art in Yerevan: a graffiti artist who does portraits

Street art in Yerevan

Artist Robert Nikoghosyan is an artist behind well-known graffiti portraits in Yerevan. He says that he was the first in Armenia to transform his academic knowledge into street painting. The young artist decided to exchange his canvases for the walls of abandoned buildings and gates. Now when he passes by these works of his, he notices shortcomings, mistakes made many years ago. But his work certainly gives the city extra color.

Street art in Yerevan

