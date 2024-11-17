"We will not leave": Opposition paralyzes central Tbilisi demanding new parliamentary elections. Photos/video

Resistance movement starts in Georgia

“The resistance movement in Georgia has begun, it’s time to move forward,” declared Nika Gvaramia, a leader of the “Coalition for Change,” during a rally outside the parliament in Tbilisi on the evening of November 17. He announced the united opposition’s decision to launch permanent, round-the-clock protests.

The opposition and much of the public claim the October 26 parliamentary elections were rigged, rendering the new parliament illegitimate, and are calling for fresh elections. Similar concerns have been echoed by several leaders in Georgia’s Western partner countries.

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

By 10 p.m., thousands of protesters gathered outside the Georgian parliament followed the opposition’s call to march to Tbilisi State University’s main building, where demonstrators had already begun setting up tents.

Protesters first blocked Varazishevi street near Tbilisi State University, a key transport hub in the city center. By 9 p.m., the entire center of Tbilisi was paralyzed, with traffic halted on Melikishvili street and Chavchavadze avenue as well.

“Enough of marching through the city chanting slogans. We are taking back our homeland! We will block the entire city. We have no more time. We take responsibility for the people in this country who gave [the opposition] the most votes in the election—those who voted for our path to Europe.

Yes, we are going to Europe! We deeply apologize for causing inconvenience, but we are here to stay. There will be no movement on these roads. Slowly but steadily, we will peacefully reclaim our country. This country belongs to us,” Nika Gvaramia declared.

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

Leaders of other opposition parties have joined the calls made by the “Coalition for Change,” with the leaders of the “National Movement” urging their supporters to take to the streets as well.

“We will stand here until final victory,” said Sofio Japaridze, a leader of the “National Movement,” during a rally.

Another leader of the “Coalition for Change,” Elene Khoshtaria, declared that a peaceful resistance movement had begun in Georgia.

“We will be here 24/7, keeping you informed of all future plans. This will continue until new and fair elections are held—elections that the Georgian people deserve. This is a planned process,” Khoshtaria told supporters.

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

The opposition announced that the launch of permanent resistance is not a spontaneous move but a deliberate and strategic action.

“We are prepared for this. We are entering a new phase of nonviolent protest,” said Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the “Coalition for Change.”

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

Opposition leaders have stated that the tents and round-the-clock presence outside Tbilisi State University are just the beginning of their protest efforts.

“The culmination will come on November 25, when the first session of this illegitimate parliament is convened. That day will be critical. There will be a large number of us outside the parliament. The people are the only force of resistance, and the people are the only remedy [to this political crisis],” opposition leader Gigi Ugulava said on the “Formula” TV channel.

“November 25 must mark the end of this regime—or at least the beginning of the end. December will be decisive. We must stand together like soldiers. In the new year, there should be no trace of this Russian-backed regime in our country,” Ugulava said.

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

Protest outside the parliament and student manifesto

Alongside the setup of tents at the university, a mass protest continued outside the parliament building. The demonstration was organized by the public movement “Return My Vote.”

Speakers at the rally included individuals who had observed the electoral process during the October 26 elections. They shared testimonies of the violations they witnessed.

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

Thousands of students joined the rally, adopting the slogan “Say No to Fake Elections and Return My Vote.”

The students read a joint manifesto, declaring that they do not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament formed by the results of the October 26 elections and are joining the widespread public protest.

“The systemic falsification of elections by the ruling ‘Georgian Dream’ party contradicts the principles of democracy and undermines the constitution, the state’s interests, and its international reputation.

A historic choice has been made. Georgia has always chosen, and now chooses, Europe, progress, and development. We will support all non-violent forms of protest and call on all students to join us,” the manifesto stated.

The manifesto was signed by students from 13 of Georgia’s most prestigious universities, including Ilia State University, Tbilisi State Medical University, Tbilisi State University, Agrarian University, Free University, International Black Sea University, Caucasus University, GIPA University, University of Business and Technology, University of Georgia, Kutaisi International University, and the Technical University of Georgia.

Photo by Maka Tsnobiladze / JAMnews

Active participation in the process is coming from members of the Facebook group “დაიტოვე” (“Stay with Me”). The group was created in the spring of 2024 during the large-scale protests against the “foreign agents” law. About 200,000 members of the group offered support to protesters from the regions, providing accommodations and other help.

Currently, the group is filled with thousands of posts, with Tbilisi residents bringing blankets, food, and hot drinks to the protesters.