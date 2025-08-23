Anri Okhanashvili steps down as head of Georgia’s security service

Resignation of Georgia’s security chief

Georgia’s state security chief, Anri Okhanashvili, has resigned, the State Security Service announced. He will be replaced by Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream parliamentary majority.

According to prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the nomination will be submitted to parliament for approval. Okhanashvili said he will take up a new post as the prime minister’s adviser on national security.

Okhanashvili’s statement

“I joined the ruling team in 2016 and for eight years was actively involved in parliamentary life before continuing my work as justice minister.

My nine years in public service have been demanding and carried great responsibility. All my actions in office were motivated by the need to defend the interests of the state. I am glad that, together with the ruling team, I was able to contribute to protecting and strengthening our country’s national interests.

I want to thank the ruling team for the trust and support it has given me throughout this time. I also want to express special gratitude to Mr Bidzina Ivanishvili for his great trust and constant support of my political activity.

As I have already stated, I will continue my work as the Georgian prime minister’s adviser on national security. I want to thank Mr Irakli Kobakhidze for this opportunity.

Today, amid global crises, international and regional security face new challenges that also affect Georgia’s security. In this context, analysing information on these threats and developing recommendations to counter them is of great importance for the Georgian government. I am confident that my experience and knowledge will allow me to contribute effectively in this field.

At the same time, I remain a loyal supporter of Georgia’s State Security Service. I want to thank its staff for the significant and successful work we have accomplished together in this short period.

I wish success to the future head of the service and to every one of its employees,” the statement said.

Resignation of Georgia’s security chief