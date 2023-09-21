Representatives of official Baku and Karabakh Armenians met in Yevlakh

Meeting in Yevlakh

A meeting between representatives of official Baku and the Karabakh Armenian community was held today in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh.

According to a statement made by Azerbaijan prior to the meeting, the negotiators were to discuss the reintegration of the Karabakh Armenian population into Azerbaijani society.

The Karabakh Armenian delegation was headed by the leader of the “Democratic Party of Artsakh” David Melkumyan, and the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by MP Ramin Mammadov.

The meeting lasted more than two hours. There were no statements on its results.

“Negotiations between Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijan may lead to a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan that will end the conflict,” an Azerbaijani representative said after the meeting in Yevlakh.

In turn, the representative of Karabakh Armenians said that “there is no final agreement with Baku, it is necessary to agree on details”.

“It is difficult to expect the resolution of all problems between Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijan in one meeting,” said Elchin Amirbekov, the Azerbaijani president’s representative for special assignments. “I believe that today’s talks in Yevlakh are the first of many meetings,” he told Sky News Arabia television.

Statement of the Presidential Administration of Azeraijan

Azerbaijani Presidential Administration on the results of the meeting in Yevlakh:

the meeting was held in a positive and constructive manner;

issues related to the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the AR, as well as the restoration of infrastructure and organization of activities were discussed;

the reintegration plan was handed over to the Armenian representatives;

the necessity of promptly taking measures on disarmament and transfer of equipment was emphasized;

representatives of Karabakh Armenians asked for help with fuel and food;

the Azerbaijani side plans to provide humanitarian support, fuel, heating systems in kindergartens and schools, emergency medical aid and fire-fighting services in the nearest future.