Georgia

Two actions in support of Saakashvili held in Tbilisi

Rallies in support of Saakashvili

On January 4, in addition to a protest at the Bridge of Peace, a rally in solidarity with Mikheil Saakashvili was also held in Tbilisi. Protesters bore Ukrainian and Georgian flags. The rally was attended by presidential candidate of the “United National Movement” Levan Khabeishvili.

“We are supporting Feigin’s initiative from two places – the house of Bidzina Ivanishvili in Kotupetili, the main source of evil in this country, and near the Chancellery in Tbilisi,” Khabeishvili said.

The party was unable to agree on a venue for the rally in the National Assembly. The official website of the party responsed to Levan Khabeishvili’s statement about the rallies near the government building and Ivanishvili’s house in Tetupili, which says that other venues for another rally had been agreed up for December 31, but that “regrettably, individuals are using the theme of saving Saakashvili’s life as a pretext.”

in support of Saakashvili. State Chancellery. Photo: TV Pirveli
State Chancellery. Photo: TV Pirveli

At Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin’s initiative, more than twenty cities hosted rallies in support of Mikheil Saakashvili, where protesters demanded his release and treatment abroad.

in support of Saakashvili.The Hague, Netherlands
The Hague, Netherlands

in support of Saakashvili.London
London

On December 29, American toxicologist David Smith was interrogated as a witness at Saakashvili’s trial. According to the latter, Saakashvili was poisoned with heavy metals in prison before being transferred to the Vivamed clinic.

At Saakashvili’s trial, Tamar Abashidze, a neurologist at Vivamed clinic, was also interrogated as a witness, who testified that Saakashvili’s neurological condition has deteriorated significantly in recent months.

When asked whether Saakashvili’s medical treatment in prison and at the clinic had yielded any positive result, the doctor said that any such treatment must be paired with rehab to have a salubrious effect.

