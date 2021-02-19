Quarantine Kills More Than Virus

Experts do not have a single opinion about the advisability of strict quarantine measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some speak out in favor of such measures, while others are strongly against it. Azerbaijani politician Ilgar Mammadov believes that the quarantine has killed more people than the virus itself.

In January 2021, Azerbaijan lifted some of the restrictions that were introduced a month earlier due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the metro still does not work, shopping centers, theaters and cinemas remain closed, and high school as well as university students, with some rare exceptions, continue their studies via distant learning.

Such half-measures have led to significant complications in the capital of Azerbaijan. Baku is experiencing a real transport collapse.

Quarantine kills more people than the virus does

Ilgar Mammadov, leader of the opposition Republican Alternative Party, known for his controversial attitude towards quarantine measures, provided a comparative analysis on his Facebook page.

Comparing the data on Sweden and Azerbaijan, he comes to the conclusion that quarantine kills more people than the virus itself.

The choice of countries is not accidental. As per the Oxford Special Index, in 2020 Azerbaijan ranked first in the world in terms of the severity of COVID-19 induced restrictions imposed by government. In Sweden, restrictive measures were hardly ever applied.

Facts are stubborn

“Quarantine kills more people than the virus itself. All quarantine restrictions must be lifted immediately.

In comparison:

Population:

Sweden – 10.1 million

Azerbaijan – 10.2 million.

Residents over the age of 60:

Sweden – 2.7 million

Azerbaijan – 1.2 million.

Quarantine in 2020:

Sweden – no

Azerbaijan is the toughest.

Average mortality rate in 2015-2019:

Sweden – 89,000

Azerbaijan – 56,000

Number of deaths in 2020:

Sweden – 95,000 (difference: 6,000 “additional” deaths)

Azerbaijan – 75,000 (difference: 19,000 “additional” deaths),” Mammadov writes.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

The third stage of the vaccination program against coronavirus began in Azerbaijan on February 17. The country is using the Chinese vaccine called Sinovac.

The first stage of vaccination was administered to health workers, the second was issues to people over 65 years of age. During the third stage, people aged 50 and over will be vaccinated.

Vaccination is voluntary and funded by the government. As per the latest data, approximately 70,000 people have already received the first dose of the vaccine.