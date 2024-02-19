Daniel Fried on Georgia and Putin



Former senior US State Department official Daniel Fried stated on the Formula TV channel that Russian president Vladimir Putin does not harbor good intentions towards Georgia. Consequently, Fried urges the political forces of Georgia to collaborate towards building an independent, robust, and democratic Georgia.



Daniel Fried remarked, “The governance of Georgia ultimately rests with the Georgian people. It is imperative for both the Georgian government and the opposition to recognize that Vladimir Putin does not have benevolent intentions towards Georgia. Putin seeks to bring Georgia back under Russian influence, aspiring for it to return to the Russian Empire.

Whether one favors the Georgian Dream or the National Movement, led by Saakashvili, is irrelevant. What truly matters is that anyone advocating for an independent, robust, and democratic Georgia should collaborate with any political party sharing the vision of a Georgia free from Russian control.

As friends of Georgia, Americans like myself firmly believe that Georgia has the inherent right to be independent, free, and to chart its own course within the European and Transatlantic communities. This aligns with the genuine desires of the Georgian people. The specifics of Georgia’s path into these communities, and the roles of individuals such as the Prime Minister, Mr. Ivanishvili, or the president, are matters determined by the Georgians themselves. Our role as Americans is simply to affirm our belief that Georgia deserves to carve its own path in the world.”

Vladimir Putin continues to wield his power through oppression and, when deemed necessary, through acts of violence, including murder. This reality is not new; Georgians are well aware of it.

We must acknowledge that Putin represents a leadership style that belongs in the 20th century. He embodies fascist ideologies, relying on violence to maintain control both domestically and internationally. It is unnecessary for Americans to remind Georgians of this fact.

While I may not be privy to the specifics surrounding the death of Alexei Navalny, it is undeniable that Putin bears responsibility for his fate, whether Navalny was murdered or subjected to brutal treatment.

Putin’s apprehension stems from the fear that the Russian populace will not passively accept his rule and will not succumb to intimidation. This fear is solely Putin’s, and it does not stem from any other sentiment on his part.

On February 16, it was reported that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in prison. The Russian media outlet Interfax disseminated this information, citing the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN).



Navalny’s lawyer had last seen the oppositionist on February 14, and according to him, everything appeared to be fine at that time.



World leaders placed blame on Russian president Vladimir Putin for Navalny’s death.