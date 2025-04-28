Speculation grows in South Ossetia over fate of millions allocated by Putin

Putin allocates money to South Ossetia

To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–45, Russian President Vladimir Putin has allocated 1 million roubles (a little over $12,000) from his reserve fund to each village and school in South Ossetia. The funds are intended for the restoration or installation of memorials, information stands, and museums dedicated to the war.

This was announced by Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, who visited Tskhinvali on 20 April in his new role as curator of the region.

According to him, Putin’s decision “emphasises the president’s special attitude towards South Ossetia and the memory of its heroes.”

Kiriyenko noted the role that natives of South Ossetia played during the Great Patriotic War and added that “today, a large number of sons of South Ossetia are also taking part in the special military operation [in Ukraine] — standing shoulder to shoulder with Russians to defend their shared homeland.”

The heads of village administrations and school directors are expected to use the allocated funds to bring memorials, commemorative stands, and museums into a condition befitting the anniversary.

Overly generous gift

But for local residents, the gift seemed a little too generous… Firstly, many feel that 1 million roubles to restore a school stand is rather excessive. Secondly, there is widespread concern that the money will not be used as intended but will instead end up in the pockets of officials — especially given that out of South Ossetia’s 335 settlements, many are sparsely populated and some are completely abandoned.

Most comments on social media were sceptical:

“Tskhinvali has 12 schools — that’s 12 million? How many memorials could you build with that? Across the whole republic, there must be at least 50 schools. That means 50 million would be spent on stands?”

“Let’s just hope the funds are used properly.”

“We appeal to Mr Kiriyenko to ensure the money reaches its intended recipients — that the authorities in South Ossetia direct these funds to the villages and schools, not use them for their own purposes.”

However, some users were very enthusiastic:

“A new chapter in relations between South Ossetia and Russia is beginning.”

“This is a very generous gift and shows Putin’s special attitude towards South Ossetia.”

Others pointed out that South Ossetia is plagued by socio-economic problems and suggested that the money would have been better spent on helping low-income and large families.

Funding rules

Meanwhile, Anton Dolgov, Executive Director of the Presidential Grants Foundation, arrived in South Ossetia and met with district heads, village leaders, and school directors to explain the rules for applying for funding for social projects dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

“You can discuss these projects with school students, parents, and local residents, and together choose a location for a mural depicting a war hero, veterans, or for the renovation of a museum, and address organisational matters,” Dolgov explained.

He also gave detailed instructions on when and in what form applications for funding should be submitted.

Draft applications must be submitted no later than 5 May 2025. They must include the name of the settlement, the name of the official responsible, and a description of the memorial site requiring restoration or reconstruction. A letter from the head of the local administration and a photo of the site for which funding is requested must also be attached.

The Foundation will review the applications and select a Russian non-profit organisation that will be responsible for directly allocating the funds and overseeing the implementation of the projects. Final applications will need to be submitted to this organisation. The projects must be completed by the end of 2026.

However, even with such oversight, local residents in South Ossetia remain sceptical.

“On the one hand, it might discourage some unscrupulous officials from trying to pocket the money. But at the same time, it could kill any enthusiasm they have. They might simply sabotage the project,” one source told JAMnews.

