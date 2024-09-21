"Russia won't return South Ossetia to Georgia": Reactions to the military-technical cooperation agreement

Russia-South Ossetia cooperation agreement

Russian president Vladimir Putin submitted the military-technical cooperation agreement with South Ossetia for ratification to the State Duma. This agreement was signed over a year ago, on August 23, 2023. Some South Ossetian politicians view this as a rebuttal to recent concerns that Russia plans to “cede” South Ossetia to Georgia in exchange for its loyalty.

The explanatory note to the agreement states that it is “aimed at deepening cooperation in the military-technical sphere.”

Additionally, the accompanying documents include a conclusion from the Russian government, indicating that “the implementation of this agreement will enhance military-technical cooperation to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia.”

A source in the South Ossetian government, speaking anonymously, explained that “military-technical cooperation includes training our military, collaboration in weapons production, acquisition, and operation, along with various other aspects outlined between the Armed Forces of Russia and our republic.“

He also recalled that a similar agreement regarding the “unified Russian military base in South Ossetia” was signed 15 years ago, in 2009. He noted that the current document represents a development and deepening of the cooperation established in 2009.

“Overall, Russia ensures the security of South Ossetia and will provide military assistance in the event of threats from Georgia,” he stated.

Former South Ossetian parliament member Amiran Diakonov called the agreement “necessary”:

“The document is essential. It is being signed during turbulent times and indicates that full-fledged bilateral allied relations are developing between South Ossetia and Russia. This proves that the rumors claiming Russia intends to ‘hand over South Ossetia to Georgia’ are false.”

Diakonov believes this agreement serves as a legal mechanism for the reconstruction of South Ossetia’s army.

The Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Ramil Saifutdinov, has been appointed as the representative of the Russian president regarding the ratification of the agreement.

The Cabinet of Ministers has already supported the ratification, which is subject to approval under Article 15 of the law “On International Treaties of Russia.”

The document specifies that ratifying the agreement will not require additional funds from the federal budget.

