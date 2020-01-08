Public outraged over brutal murder of 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

Some are demanding the death penalty for the killer

Social media users have launched a campaign demanding to find and punish the killer of 10-year-old Narmin Guliyeva. Some are even demanding the death penalty, which has been abolished in Azerbaijan.

The girl disappeared at the end of November. As was later discovered, she had been killed and her remains burnt. The killer has not yet been found.

The murder caused a new wave of discussions about children’s rights in Azerbaijan and cruelty towards them. The murder has also brought about discussion of the death penalty, and whether it should be restored for such particularly heinous crimes.

A 1.5-month-long search and an accidentally discovered corpse

Narmin Guliyeva lived in the village of Dondar Gushchu in the Tovuz region in northwestern Azerbaijan.

On November 21, Narmin disappeared.

According to the girl’s father, she went to his uncle and did not return. Parents contacted the police, but the search yielded no results. And on January 6, her burnt corpse was discovered near her home.

It is still unclear how and when exactly the girl was killed, where she was kept all this time, and why the police could not find her, although they seemed to be combing the whole village and its surroundings.

Calls for the death penalty and torture

This incident has caused public outrage in Azerbaijan.

MP from Tovuz region Ganira Pashayeva and ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva arrived in the village of Dondar Gushchu, who appealed to the prosecutor general with a request to make every effort to quickly find and detain the culprit.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children said:

“The incident once again shows the importance of responsibility of parents of young children, control over children, their behavior, communication with them, the need to be careful and sensitive with children.”

On social media, people have started campaigns under hashtags such as #QatiliTapın (Find the Killer), #UşaqlarÖlməsin (KidsShouldn’tDie), #NərminÜçünSusma (SpeakOutForNermin).

Some believe that this is the work of a pedophile, while others suspect the girl’s relatives.

At the same time, many believe that the killer should be executed, despite the fact that the death penalty has been abolished from the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Some social media comments:

“We must return the death penalty. These [people] need to be shot. Now, he’ll just spend 20 years and leave prison.”

“You have to hang [such people] in public!”

“You don’t have to execute such people, but cruelly torture them day after day.”