Lawsuit to ban pro-Russian party in Georgia

Public Defender of Georgia Nino Lomjaria has issued a special statement that announcing that she prepared a constitutional lawsuit to ban the Conservative Movement, a party founded by the homophobic and pro-Russian group Alt-Info.

According to the Ombudsman, due to the fact that the Public Defender does not have the authority to apply to the Constitutional Court, the draft lawsuit was sent to several other authorized entities.

According to the legal assessment of the Public Defender, the available video evidence confirms the organization and leadership of the violence on July 5, 2021, when a mob of opponents of the LGBT Pride attacked journalists and passers-by, “freely reach the standard of reasonable suspicion. Thus, Zurab Makharadze (leader of the Conservative Movement” ) may be prosecuted” on charges of organizing gang violence.

However, as Nino Lomjaria says, even a year after the violent events of July 5, the prosecutor’s office has not launched a single criminal case against the organizers of the pogrom. Also, no criminal case was initiated against the clergyman Spiridon Tskifurishvili, who publicly called hundreds of people to violence.

According to the Public Defender’s explanation, at the moment 53 people are known to have become victims of group violence on July 5, and criminal proceedings have been initiated against 27 people.

The People’s Defender’s Office is currently reviewing several convictions against those involved in the violence. According to the Public Defender, she repeatedly publicly asked to be allowed access to the case file, but to no avail.

“Many of their previous and subsequent statements contain signs of undermining the constitutional order, inciting various kinds of unrest, advocating violence, or contain signs of violence and are propaganda for war. It is for this reason that we have prepared a constitutional lawsuit to ban the said political party”.

In parallel with the war in Ukraine, the pro-Russian ultra-radical media organization Alt-Info, whose representatives created a political party at the end of last year, became especially active in Georgia.

Audience of Alt-Info broadcasts constantly hear the Russian version of the war in Ukraine – one in which the West provoked Ukraine and President Zelensky, who did not spare his people for the sake of NATO. According to Alt-Info, for Georgia, the only salvation and pragmatic solution is a dialogue with Russia since only Russia can return the country the occupied territories – Abkhazia and South Ossetia, propagandizes “Alt-info”.

The opposition believes that the ruling party is behind such groups and their strengthening harms the country’s security. Non-governmental organizations and experts also confirm the connection of the Alt-Info group with the government.