Special forces in ambulances, leader of the opposition in exile – 2nd day of protests in Belarus. Video, photo

Belarusian opposition supporters attend a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 10, 2020. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The second protest night in Belarus ended at about 5 am on the night of August 11, 2020.

On the morning of August 11, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the presidential candidate in Belarus, the leader of the united opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya had left for Lithuania.

Tens of thousands of protesters consider the results of the presidential elections on August 9 and the victory of the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko to be falsified.

It was announced that by the evening of August 11, large-scale protests in Minsk and other cities will continue.

There are calls for a nationwide strike, the demands are:

• Recognition of the candidate from the united opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya as the new President of the Republic of Belarus.

• Release of all political prisoners.

• Conducting new fair elections.

What happened on the night of August 11

One protester was killed during the protests; the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus says he tried to throw some kind of explosive device towards special forces, but it exploded in his hand.

In Minsk and other cities, protesters occupied different parts of the city and were constantly moving.

Barricades were erected everywhere, fireworks were fired at special forces, stones and “Molotov cocktails” were thrown.

Fireworks against security forces in Brest

Security forces everywhere and very actively used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, and with the help of special equipment they destroyed the barricades. But they were erected again.

Telegram channels published reports that the special forces used ambulances to move freely around the city.

A Belarusian law enforcement officer approaches women, who react while sitting on the pavement during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 10, 2020. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

During the protests, several journalists, including Russian ones, stopped communicating. One of them is Yegor Martinovich, editor-in-chief of the popular Nasha Niva newspaper. He disappeared at night after sending his colleagues an SOS signal.

Nasha Niva reported that the security forces were shooting at journalists.

Rallies in support of the protesters in Belarus were held at the embassies of Belarus in other countries. About three hundred people gathered in Moscow, one was detained.

There is practically no internet throughout the country.

However, Lukashenka said that he was being cut off from abroad.

Forecasts

The protests have a completely unprecedented scale for Belarus. Many predict a “Venezuelan scenario” – dual government.