Protesters block Tbilisi State University, launch resistance movement: Photo report

Protests block Tbilisi University access

In Georgia’s capital, protesters have blocked the area surrounding Tbilisi State University. The opposition’s demonstration began on 17 November at 8:00 PM, is set to last 24 hours, and marks the start of an indefinite protest that, according to opposition leaders, will soon spread nationwide.

Classes in the university buildings within the affected area have been suspended.

Students from 13 Georgian universities have issued a manifesto declaring that they do not recognise the legitimacy of the parliament formed after the October 26 elections and vow to continue their fight for fair re-elections, stating that “no one has the right to seize power.”

The manifesto highlights that the historical choice of the Georgian people is for Europe and against Russia.

“Students of Georgia, aware of our responsibility to the homeland and the nation, continue the fight for freedom and independence that began before us. Georgia has always chosen and continues to choose Europe, progress, and development. We reaffirm our loyalty to this choice.

We support all non-violent forms of protest and call for unity among students because the power to bring about the desired changes, the power to create a just system, lies within us.

We will not give up on the freedom of our country. Georgian students, as citizens of Georgia, remain committed to democratic values and the interests of the state.

We do not recognize the recent elections or the parliament formed based on their results as legitimate, and we are ready to fight to the end for our freedom and our country! Remember, strength lies in unity, and victory is inevitable! We fight for freedom!” the manifesto reads.

One of the leaders of the opposition “Coalition for Change,” Elene Khoshtaria, stated that they have no intention of stopping:

“We will not follow the [Georgian] Dream’s agenda. We never intended to agree to their plans. We are a non-violent and determined resistance movement.”

The opposition plans to hold continuous rallies across the city “until new and fair elections, which the people of Georgia deserve, are held.

According to Levan Tsutskiiridze, leader of the opposition party Strong Georgia, they were aware that Georgian Dream is “not the kind of government that would voluntarily hold democratic elections and recognise their results.”

“All of us in the opposition knew this. Despite that, opposition political coalitions participated in the elections and, against all odds, defeated this government. Now, we are at the stage that everyone anticipated — the stage of resistance and defending our votes,” said Tsutskiiridze.

“We are citizens who, together with the population, are deeply concerned about the inequality in this country. Our party is also participating in this protest,” said Dimitri Tskitishvili, a member of the For Georgia party led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

According to him, the sense of injustice in the country is “very acute.”

“Not only the present is dying, but also the future. They [the authorities] are killing the future of this country. I will remain a participant in this protest until significant changes occur to bring the country back to a normal path of democratic development,” said Tskitishvili.

