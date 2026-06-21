Azerbaijan in the supply chain for Russia’s Kh-29TE missiles? Ukrainian media investigation

Production of Russian missiles in Azerbaijan

A new investigation by the Ukrainian government media platform UNITED24 says that the state-controlled Azerbaijani company Iglim participated in the production of Russian Kh-29TE air-to-surface guided missiles used in the war against Ukraine.

The investigation, based on internal documents, claims this cooperation began before February 2022 and continued during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The investigation reveals a process that took place within the framework of official cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the defence industry.

UNITED24 writes that this is “another example of a strategy through which Russia’s military industry, despite Western sanctions, meets its needs via third countries.”

The Azerbaijan–Ukraine–Russia context. Azerbaijan officially and publicly does not support Russia’s war against Ukraine. During his recent visit to Baku, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even proposed Azerbaijan as a potential venue for peace talks with Russia. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have remained strained in recent months, deteriorating sharply after Russian air defenses shot down an Azerbaijani passenger plane in December 2024. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, which has repeatedly been damaged by Russian missile strikes, appears to have further heightened these tensions.

How the production chain works

According to documents obtained by UNITED24, the chain involves three main participants:

the Perm Powder Plant (in Russia),

the Azerbaijani company Iglim,

and the Russian design bureau Vympel.

A component coded 9R-1036, produced at the Perm plant, is sent to Azerbaijan. At Iglim, it is assembled into a more complex component coded 63M. The finished product is then returned to Russia – first to Perm, then to Vympel and the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The documents also mention the delivery of a ballistic compound product coded X6000-02 from Perm to Iglim. The entire process is carried out under the supervision of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Documents from 2024 also confirm that this chain is still operating, according to UNITED24.

The Iglim enterprise and the Azersilah holding

The company Iglim, located in Baku, was established in 1961. It initially produced air conditioners and aviation equipment, and since 2006 it has been under state control.

Today, the company is part of the Azersilah defence industry holding.

The holding positions itself as a strategic pillar of Azerbaijan’s defence industry. Iglim produces aviation control systems, control components, and other high-tech products.

The company’s activities are coordinated with structures linked to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Industry.

The Kh-29TE missile and the war in Ukraine

The Kh-29TE is a Russian heavy air-to-surface guided missile. It is equipped with a television guidance system, has a 320 kg warhead, and can reach speeds of up to 2,200 km/h.

The missile is primarily designed to strike fortified targets such as bridges, warehouses, airfields, bunkers, and industrial facilities. It is launched from aircraft including the Su-34, Su-35, and others.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia’s stockpile of missiles of this type (Kh-29/31/35/58/59) is around 2,600 units.

These missiles have been repeatedly used against Ukrainian infrastructure, UNITED24 reports.

Context and period of the war

The production chain can be traced in official documents back to 2019.

After the start of the war, it continued to operate through formal documentation. In 2023, shipment volumes are reported to have increased. The entire process is carried out within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the defence industry.

UNITED24 contacted both the Iglim enterprise and the Azersilah holding for comment, but received no response.

At present, there have been no official comments from either side.

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