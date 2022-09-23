Prime Minister of Georgia: we are ready to become a dialogue center for the South Caucasus

Prime Minister of Georgia on the South Caucasus

In a speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Georgia is ready to become a center of dialogue by promoting a peaceful neighborhood initiative which includes the participation of all three states of the South Caucasus.

“Despite the difficult situation in the region, we will make every effort to normalize relations between neighbors. We already have successful examples. Among these is the exchange of fifteen Armenian prisoners of war for maps of mined areas in Azerbaijan,” the Prime Minister said.

Further, he said, fruitful talks were held in Tbilisi between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in July this year. As Garibashvili explained, Georgia is ready to bring “much-needed peace and stability” to the region:

“Georgia is promoting the peaceful neighborhood initiative, in which all three states of the South Caucasus are to participate. It does not replace, contradict or oppose other formats of cooperation. Instead, Georgia hopes to become an honest broker to help normalize regional relations.”

In his speech, the Prime Minister also noted that Georgia deserves to be a candidate for the European Union. The European perspective entails a huge responsibility in terms of higher political, economic and legal compatibility with the European Union.

“Georgia immediately reacted to the decision of the Council of Europe and presented an action plan for the fulfillment of the 12 priorities of the European Union,” Garibashvili said.

According to the prime minister, an inclusive process ensures the full involvement of all branches of government, as well as opposition parties and civil society. Garibashvili said that working groups have been established in all priority areas with the participation of all relevant stakeholders and parties:

“We are making progress and are ahead of schedule.”

The Prime Minister added that thirty years after the restoration of independence, Georgian dreams are coming true.

“In recent decades our nation, with a history spanning thousands of years, has become an example of resilience and progress in the face of extraordinary challenges. I am confident that, together with our international partners, we will build a brighter, more peaceful and prosperous world for present and future generations,” Garibashvili asserted.

Prime Minister of Georgia on the South Caucasus