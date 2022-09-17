Confusion in Washington about Georgian Dream's position regarding accusations



Kelly Degnan on accusations against USA

Kelly Degnan, US Ambassador to Georgia, has said there is some confusion in Washington about why the Georgian government isn’t distancing itself from accusations of the US trying to drag Georgia in the war.

She noted that in recent weeks she has received requests from high-ranking Washington officials interested in the motives of politicians spreading conspiracy theories and lies based on “Russian disinformation”.

“If the ruling party does not agree with these obviously false accusations against the US, then perhaps they will distance themselves therefrom,” Degnan stated.

The ambassador also said that the spread of war in Georgia is not in American interests.

“We fully understand the difficult situation Georgia is in, and we appreciate steps taken by Georgia to demonstrate support for Ukraine,” said Degnan.

In her words: “It is very valuable that the Prime Minister expressed his position on this issue about a week ago.” Degnan believes that this was a positive sign that, at least at the highest level, there is an awareness of how harmful this kind of “pro-Russian disinformation” is:

“Repeating such conspiracy theories only sews confusion, deepens polarization, and raises questions among Georgians and Americans about the motives of these ongoing criticisms.”

Degnan said on air of channel Imedi that, in her opinion, when the status of a candidate for EU membership is at stake, Georgian politicians should put aside their differences, sit down at the negotiating table and work together on a plan for the country’s European future.

“I think that to reduce polarization, it would probably be more constructive to arrange more meetings and fewer disputes in front of the cameras. It’s easier to hear each other, understand each other’s positions and red lines when you’re not in front of a camera. I think there is indeed an opportunity to do this,” Kelly Degnan said.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Georgian government has insisted that “certain forces” [meaning Ukraine and the West] want to “open a second front” in Georgia and drag the country into war.

Four members of the parliamentary majority formally left the ruling party and their positions on June 28 in order to “speak the truth freely”, later founding founded the “People’s Power” movement.

The deputies who left Georgian Dream soon published the first statement, which opponents of the government called an anti-Western conspiracy theory. According to the former deputies, the European Union would not grant Georgia candidate status “if it does not join the war or join the sanctions against Russia”.

They openly accused Kelly Degnan of putting pressure on the government, and oligarch Bidzin Ivanishvili.

A letter about this was published by Bidzina Ivanishvili himself. He confirmed that he had met with Degnan, that it was at the latter’s request, and that it had lasted about three hours. No more details were given.

Degnan also confirmed the meeting with Ivanishvili. The ambassador explained that they never discussed Georgia’s theoretical participation in the war. According to Degnan, their meetings were always about American-Georgian strategic partnership and the US’ efforts to support the development of the economy, security and democracy of Georgia.

