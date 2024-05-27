fbpx
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament overcomes president's veto on the "foreign agents" law

Presidential veto overridden in Georgia

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament has overridden the president’s veto on the “Foreign Agents” law. The issue of overriding the veto will now be discussed in a plenary session on May 28.

President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on May 18. At a briefing, the President stated that her motivated comments, necessary for the veto procedure, were sent back to the parliament.

The Georgian Parliament passed the “Foreign Influence” law, or the “Russian law” as it is known in society, in the third reading on May 14. Eighty-four deputies voted in favor, while 30 voted against.

President Salome Zourabichvili immediately announced that she would veto the law, although the ruling party “Georgian Dream” has enough votes in parliament to override it.

For detailed explanations on the presidential veto, read here.

