President of Georgia: both Georgian and Abkhaz languages ​​must be protected in Abkhazia

Zurabishvili commented on the protection of the Abkhaz language

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili made a statement on the Abkhaz Language Day [October 27 – JAMnews] and stated that both Georgian and Abkhaz languages should be equally protected from Russian occupation ​​in Abkhazia:

“Officially, the anti-Georgian and anti-Abkhaz policy has put the Abkhaz language, recognized by UNESCO and the world scientific community, under the threat of extinction”.

According to the Georgian president, today the occupation regime is pursuing an anti-Georgian policy in Abkhazia, and it is prohibited to teach Georgian language in the Gali region, where ethnic Georgians reside.

Zurabishvili also says that every delayed and missed step to protect the Abkhaz language harms its viability.

“Modern reality pushes us to search for innovative ways to preserve and develop the Abkhaz language. The protection of our languages ​​is a fundamental goal around which it would be possible to unite intellectual resources on both sides of the dividing line”, Zurabishvili said.

The studying and teaching of the Abkhaz language in Georgia began in 1918, immediately after the founding of the Tbilisi State University (TSU).

Georgian historian and founder of the university, Ivane Javakhishvili, at a meeting of the council of professors, noted that the study of the Caucasian languages, including Abkhaz, in addition to great scientific importance, is of great political importance for the country.

In 1918, by the decision of the council of professors, Petre Charaya was invited to teach the Abkhaz language, and from 1925 this mission was continued by the great scientists Dimitri Gulia and Simon Janashia. “The Abkhaz language, literature and folklore are taught at all three levels of education at TSU. The university also offers Abkhaz youth the study and research of the Abkhaz language”, says Nana Gaprindashvili, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at TSU.