ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Armenia

President of Armenia to pardon draft evaders

messenger vk-black email copy print

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has signed an amnesty law that provides pardon to the country’s draft evaders. The pardon applies to privates who have already turned 27 years old, and reserve officers who have turned 35 years old.

After the law enters into force, the amnesty will affect more than 5,000 people on the wanted list and 124 convicts.

The purpose of the bill is to allow the amnestied to contribute towards the development of Armenia in the economic, social, spiritual, and cultural spheres.

What does the new amnesty bill state?

At the beginning of May, the Armenian parliament adopted the bill on the declaration of amnesty for persons who evaded the next draft for urgent military or alternative service, proposed by the Department of Justice.

The bill applies to members of the rank and file who have reached 27 years of age, and officers in the reserve who have reached 35 years old, and who:

  • evaded compulsory military or alternative service,
  • evaded compulsory training,
  • evaded mobilization

before September 26, 2020, in other words, before the second Karabakh war broke out.

Not only suspects and defendants, but also those already convicted, will fall under the amnesty.

After the law enters into force:

  • those who are already serving their sentences will be released,
  • those who received a suspended sentence will have their convictions removed,
  • those who were released on parole will be removed from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

The amnesty will apply to everyone who meets the criteria specified in the law. This will also allow many Armenian citizens residing abroad to return to their homeland, however, they will need to arrive in Armenia before December 31, 2021.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews