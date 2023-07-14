fbpx
President of Abkhazia trolled on social media for inappropriate questions to flood victims

Within a few days, almost the entire coastal part of Abkhazia was flooded by heavy rains and river floods. The famous resorts of Gagra and Pitsunda suffered the most. For many Russian tourists, their vacation in Abkhazia were spoiled – there is no power, no drinking water, the roads were washed out, and some vacationers’ cars were damaged.

President Aslan Bzhaniya, having arrived in the Gagra region to get acquainted with the consequences of the disaster, met with tourists affected by the flood. He asked some of them if they had bread and biscuits. Now social networks are actively trolling the president for these irrelevant questions.

Young volunteers who went to the Gagra region to help clean up, after the trip took a group photo with cookies in outstretched hands.

Staged videos were posted where people ask in a store or cafe about the availability of bread and cookies.

And the famous Abkhaz showman Babasik Shakaya filmed a scene where he measures the level of a flooded bungalow with a pack of cookies.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof.

