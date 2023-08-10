fbpx
"Predicting the disaster at the Shovi Resort was impossible" - Georgian Ministry of Environment

Predicting the disaster

The landslide that occurred in the highland region of Racha was impossible to predict, stated the National Environmental Agency of Georgia on August 9th.

“There was a collapse of a massive rock formation, leading to the release of subglacial waters,” said Nino Tandilashvili, the First Deputy Minister.

According to the agency’s information, no decrease in water levels was recorded at the hydrological station either before or during the natural disaster. Data received from international partners also indicates that there was no influx of a large water body or lake, stated the National Environmental Agency of Georgia.

“In the valley of the Bubiskali River, to the west of the Buba Glacier, a rocky mass of 500,000 cubic meters collapsed. As a result of the rockslide, an area of about 62 hectares of glacier ice was sheared off, leading to the emergence of subglacial waters. Half a million cubic meters of mass collided with the glacier, breaking through it and quickly releasing all of it onto the resort area. This once again demonstrates that when we talk about the development of such natural phenomena, we are dealing with highly complex processes. Predicting a catastrophe of this magnitude is practically impossible,” Tandilashvili said.

A landslide and debris flow struck the resort village of Shovi in the highland region of Racha on August 3rd. 21 people lost their lives, while another 12 individuals are still missing.

