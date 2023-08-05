fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Dozens dead and missing after landslide at mountain resort of Shovi in Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Landslide in Shovi, Georgia

Zaza Meskhi, his wife Alina Polikovskaya and their three children (pictured below) live in Holland, but went to the popular mountain resort of Shovi in Georgia. On the afternoon of August 3 a huge landslide descended on the village, including the cottage where the family was staying.

Today, writes the Georgian edition of Radio Liberty, Alina’s body was found.

She is one of 15 victims whom rescuers have been able to find so far.

Zaza Meskhi, his wife Alina Polikovskaya and their three children were in the mountain resort of Shovi in Georgia when a huge landslide came down there on August 3. Alina's body is found, the rest of the members are currently considered missing
Z

More than 20 people are on the list, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports, but so far they have not yet published an official list with the names of the missing. Families are distributing photos of their loved ones.

“Nine close family members were with me, none of them has been found yet. And today rescuers pulled out our dog, I don’t know how she survived,” Marita Gutashvili tells Radio Liberty journalists.

At this point, not everyone has been identified. Some of the remains are so badly damaged that they could not be identified by relatives, and will be established by DNA analysis, Leri Barnabishvili, head of the regional relations department of the government apparatus, said.

Students Gvantsa Bubashvili, Salome Khetaguri, Nino Kenchadze went together to have a rest in Shovi. The bodies of all three were found and identified by relatives, they were declared dead during a landslide on a mountain resort in the Racha region in Georgia
Students Gvantsa Bubashvili, Salome Khetaguri, Nino Kenchadze went together to Shovi. The bodies of all three were found and identified by relatives.

More than 200 people were evacuated from the disaster zone. Rescuers and the army are working at the site of the tragedy, but volunteers without special training and equipment are not allowed.

Many media report that film crews are not allowed to the scene.

Rescuers are trying to reach the littered holiday village. Opposition accuses government of being unprepared for rescue work
Rescuers are trying to reach the littered holiday village. Opposition accuses government of being unprepared for rescue work

A charity account has been opened at TBC Bank to help the victims. The first donation of half a million lari (about $200,000) was made by the bank itself.

Unexpectedly, the chairman of the parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said that there was no need to collect financial assistance, since “the state will take care of everything.” The Prime Minister of Georgia also publicly refused the help of other countries, saying that Georgia is coping on its own. Azerbaijan and Armenia were the first to offer assistance in the search and rescue operation immediately after the tragedy was reported.

There are accusations from the opposition against the authorities that they started rescue operations late, that there are no special equipment, including special rescue helicopters. The leader of the ruling party, Irakli Kobakhidze, called on everyone “not to rush to conclusions.” He himself is at the disaster site, brought there on a bulldozer.

Most read

1

“They could have shot down Turkish F-16s, but the Russian Federation didn't advise it” - former Armenian defense minister

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

3

Ilham Aliyev: "They need to make a choice between very bad and acceptable"

4

“The road from the moon to Nagorno-Karabakh is also open” – Pashinyan in an interview with Euronews

5

Bodies of 17 dead found in natural disaster zone in Georgia

6

“Arrest under the protection of the ICRC is a war crime” – the position of Armenia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews