Azerbaijani 'Karabakh cleansing' stamp condemned in Armenia

After the ceasefire in Karabakh, a postage stamp dedicated to the military victory of the country came into circulation in Azerbaijan.

On the stamp, a man in overalls disinfects the territory of Karabakh. In Armenia, observers have called this as a ‘manifestation of fascism.’

According to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the postage stamps of this series reflect the two most important events that took place in Azerbaijan in 2020 – the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Karabakh.

“The purpose of the issue of stamps is to perpetuate the names of the heroes of the fight against the pandemic and the second Karabakh war,” the ministry said.

What caused the angry reaction in Armenia?

The catalog with a series of stamps “Azerbaijan 2020” depicts a man in overalls. Such overalls are worn in Azerbaijan by persons responsible for the disinfection of premises and streets.

In the picture, the part on the map of Azerbaijan corresponding to Karabakh is being disinfected.

The state company Azermarka, which directly produces and distributes postage stamps in Azerbaijan, declined to comment on the idea reflected in the picture .

Reaction from Armenia

“The man on the stamp in medical uniform is ‘disinfecting’ Artsakh Armenians”, commented Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

Tatoyan says the Azerbaijani authorities are deepening the Armenophobia by issuing the stamp and “openly propagandize the extermination of Armenians in Artsakh at the state level.”

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan also says the stamp promotes Armenophobia. The Azerbaijani authorities, according to the Armenian prime minister, “are pursuing a policy of fascism.”

“Such stamps existed only in Nazi Germany. I think that the Armenian parliament and parliamentary diplomacy should also bring this problem to their international partners.”

Social media reacts

Armenian Facebook users reacted quite sharply to the situation. Moreover, the criticism came not only against the authorities of Azerbaijan, but also against Armenia.

Here are some comments:

“Armenians will never be able to live in peace with Turks and Azerbaijanis. So it was and so it will be. And today’s policy pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities, once again proves it” .

“Send a letter with this postage stamp to Nikol Pashinyan. Maybe he will at least understand to what abyss he is leading the people.“

“Fascist propaganda of Azerbaijan should become the subject of close attention of all international organizations. We have not worked in this direction for 30 years. We have lost the information war to our neighbors.“