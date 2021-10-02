Polling stations open in Georgia for local self-government elections

Local self-government elections have begun in Georgia. The voting procedure began at 08:00 and will last all day. Polling stations will be closed at 20:00. All this time, advertising and campaigning of political parties is prohibited.

43 electoral subjects were registered for the October 2 elections. The candidate with more than 50% of the vote in the mayoral election wins. At the same time, as a result of the electoral reform, a 40% threshold is applied for the election of majoritarian city councilors.

Politicians have already cast their vote, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the informal ruler of the country, Bidzina Ivanishvili, came to the polling station, but left without comment.

Bidzina Ivanishvili

The leader of the Droa party, Elena Khoshtaria, told reporters that today’s elections will determine the future of Georgia.

“This referendum is not for the opposition, but primarily for the country. Citizens today have the main power in their hands, which we call the source of power. Today people decide whether they like their current life or not.

In addition, people have a very large and varied selection. They can elect any opposition party and really lay the groundwork for no government to be hit in the head and oppress the people. Therefore, yes, these are elections that will determine the future of the country for a long time”, said Elene Khoshtaria.

Elene Khoshtaria.

The first incident is also reported. At one of the polling stations in the Gldani constituency, a verbal skirmish took place between an observer and the police. Observer Shushana Matsaberidze claims that representatives of the police are mobilized near the polling station and do not observe the allowed distance.

The law enforcement officers themselves say that they are on the spot for security reasons, although the head of the precinct election commission did not summon them.