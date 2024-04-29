"We urge Georgia's government to meet citizens' expectations," - Josep Borrell's press secretary

Peter Stano on “foreign agents” bill

The EU urges Georgia‘s leaders to respond to citizens’ expectations and not veer off the path to the European Union, stated Peter Stano, spokesperson for EU High Representative Josep Borrell, responding to a question from the Georgian TV channel “Formula.”

The question from Formula journalists pertained to the resolution adopted in the European Parliament last week.

He expressed concerns over Georgia’s controversial “foreign agents’ bill,” emphasizing that transparency shouldn’t be used to restrict civil society’s ability to act freely.

“The foreign ministers of the EU and its member states have expressed concerns regarding Georgia’s law on the transparency of foreign influence. The candidate status granted in December has brought our relations closer than ever before. Our doors are open, and therefore the European Union calls on Georgia’s leaders to respond to citizens’ expectations and not derail the country from the path to the European Union.

In its enlargement report, the Commission emphasized the work that Georgia needs to do, including implementing nine recommendations. Georgia, as an EU candidate country, is expected to meet the Copenhagen criteria, which include adherence to democratic principles, the rule of law, and human rights. Any negative developments in the country will be reflected in the upcoming enlargement report, scheduled for release in the autumn,” – said Stano.

On April 25th, the European Parliament passed a resolution regarding Georgia’s “foreign agents” law. In it, the Parliament calls on the European Commission and EU member states to consider sanctions against the founder of the “Georgian Dream” party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and to review Georgia’s visa-free regime with the EU.

Additionally, the European Parliament requests that negotiations for Georgia’s accession to the EU not commence until this law is removed from Georgia’s legislative agenda.

Furthermore, a bipartisan group of 14 US senators published a letter to the Georgian government. In it, American lawmakers promise to impose sanctions, visa restrictions, and reconsider financial support for the Ivanishvili regime if the so-called “Russian law” is adopted.

The letter also emphasizes that the “Georgian Dream”-initiated law does not reflect any analog in the US and will be used to restrict the activities of media and civil organizations.

According to legislators, the adoption of the law by the ruling party will send a clear signal to the Georgian people that the government does not reflect their will and does not adhere to the constitution.