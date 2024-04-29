Tens of thousands continue protests in Tbilisi against Georgia's 'foreign agents' bill

Georgia against “foreign agents” bill

Tens of thousands of people gathered yesterday in Tbilisi for a protest rally with the slogan “Yes to Europe, no to the Russian law!”

Mass anti-government demonstrations in Tbilisi have been ongoing since early April, after the ruling party “Georgian Dream” announced on April 3 its intention to pass the “foreign agents Law,” which was withdrawn from parliament last year following massive protests.

Critics argue that the draft law proposed by the “Georgian Dream” closely resembles the Russian law on foreign agents and serves the same purpose — to suppress critical media and non-governmental organizations.

Concerning signals are also coming from Brussels. In December, the European Union granted Georgia official candidate status. However, EU representatives state that the draft law could halt Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

The protesters gathered yesterday at 7:00 PM at Republic Square and marched towards the parliament building.

Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews



Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews



Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews



Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews





Just like in previous rallies, there were no politicians among the speakers at this rally. Addressing the audience with a microphone were writers, artists, students, doctors.

The rally on April 28, like the previous ones, was characterized by a large presence of young people.

People came with their families— with children, dogs, and cats.

There were tense moments —during the rally, former minister of Euro-Integration Alex Petriashvili was arrested.

Near Freedom Square, as well as on Chitadze and Chichinadze streets, special forces were mobilized, and a water cannon was brought in, but this time the police did not deploy the special equipment. Pepper spray was used several times.

By two o’clock in the morning, the special forces had left the area adjacent to the parliament.

Today, on April 29, there is still a crowd near the parliament. But this time, the government is gathering its supporters.