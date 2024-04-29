fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

Tens of thousands continue protests in Tbilisi against Georgia's 'foreign agents' bill

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia against “foreign agents” bill

Tens of thousands of people gathered yesterday in Tbilisi for a protest rally with the slogan “Yes to Europe, no to the Russian law!”

Mass anti-government demonstrations in Tbilisi have been ongoing since early April, after the ruling party “Georgian Dream” announced on April 3 its intention to pass the “foreign agents Law,” which was withdrawn from parliament last year following massive protests.

Critics argue that the draft law proposed by the “Georgian Dream” closely resembles the Russian law on foreign agents and serves the same purpose — to suppress critical media and non-governmental organizations.

Concerning signals are also coming from Brussels. In December, the European Union granted Georgia official candidate status. However, EU representatives state that the draft law could halt Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

The protesters gathered yesterday at 7:00 PM at Republic Square and marched towards the parliament building.

Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews Tens of thousands of people are on the streets of Tbilisi. Protests against the "foreign agents" law continue in Georgia
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
Фото: Давид Фифия/JAMnews Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

Фото: Давид Фифия/JAMnews Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews Tens of thousands of people are on the streets of Tbilisi. Protests against the "foreign agents" law continue in Georgia
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

Just like in previous rallies, there were no politicians among the speakers at this rally. Addressing the audience with a microphone were writers, artists, students, doctors.

The rally on April 28, like the previous ones, was characterized by a large presence of young people.

People came with their families— with children, dogs, and cats.

There were tense moments —during the rally, former minister of Euro-Integration Alex Petriashvili was arrested.

Near Freedom Square, as well as on Chitadze and Chichinadze streets, special forces were mobilized, and a water cannon was brought in, but this time the police did not deploy the special equipment. Pepper spray was used several times.

By two o’clock in the morning, the special forces had left the area adjacent to the parliament.

Today, on April 29, there is still a crowd near the parliament. But this time, the government is gathering its supporters.

Most read

1

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 22-26 April, 2024

2

European Parliament: "Foreign agent" law could stall Georgia's EU accession talks

3

Why did Baku and Moscow recall the trilateral statement with Yerevan? Opinion

4

The European Parliament proposes revising Georgia's visa-free status and imposing sanctions on Ivanishvili

5

EU representative explains Georgia's 'foreign agents' law vs. EU directive

6

"The border demarcation process with Azerbaijan is an adventure." Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews