Penitentiary Service video of Saakashvili

Georgia

The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia has published a new video of Mikheil Saakashvili, purpotedly for “objectively informing the public” and allegedly on Feb 9.

According to the service, “some media” broadcast video showing that the convict cannot independently “perform elementary physical actions and move around without help” in order to mislead the public and “form a wrong idea” about Saakashvili’s health.

The Penitentiary Service claims that their video “shows that the information about Saakashvili’s health is not true.”

“Once again we urge everyone to refrain from speculating on misleading, incomplete and fragmentary information,” the statement says.

Saakashvili’s family members and lawyers asked for a pardon or postponement on health grounds and filed a petition with the court, which was rejected. Judge Giorgi Arevadze announced the decision at the final session of the Tbilisi City Court.

The main opposition party of Georgia, the United National Movement, announced that it would protest.

“Officials from the Georgian Dream will not rest [until he is dead],” UNM chairman Levan Khabeishvili said. After meeting with party leaders, he talked about plans for the future and said the United National Movement would no longer participate in the work of parliament, but would begin street rallies and protests near the homes of members of Georgian Dream.

