

Georgian version of the “Magnitsky list”

A Georgian version of the “Magnitsky list” is ready and will include about twenty people, including Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze, Mikheil Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze says.

On January 12, Shalva Khachapuridze was in parliament where he met with a leader of the United National Movement, Khatia Dekanoidze, and a group of lawyers working on compiling the list. As Khachapuridze explained, Saakashvili’s position is that this list includes those people who, in his opinion, committed illegal actions against the ex-president.

“We talked about our own Magnitsky list. It is finalized and will be published in a few days. The list is in my pocket. Rati Bregadze is on it […] Not only him, there are others on this list, aboiut twenty people […] The list includes employees of the penitentiary service, judges, some doctors and nurses […] Gori hospital […] The list will also include prosecutors who participated in the trial on October 4,” said Shalva Khachapuridze.

Bill Browder, the author of the Magnitsky Act, tweeted on December 24 that former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is a political prisoner who is “dying before our very eyes.” In his view, if Saakashvili is not sent to Europe for treatment it “can only be called murder.”

After that, Saakashvili addressed an open letter to Browder and asked him to help draw up a new “Magnitsky list”.

Browder responded to Saakashvili’s letter and asked the ex-president to have his team prepare documents on who is obstructing treatment and who might be responsible for his alleged poisoning. Browder also promised Saakashvili that he would do everything to make Western governments pay attention to Magnitsky sanctions.

Georgian version of the “Magnitsky list”