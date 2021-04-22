Peak infection of third Covid wave expected in Georgia at the end of April

Peak infection expected in April

Restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic will remain in Georgia for at least the coming weeks, but no tightening of the regime is planned at this stage, government officials said on April 22. Peak infection is expected in Georgia between the end of April and in the first two weeks of May 2021.

Curfew from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am will thus remain in effect. On weekends, restaurants and cafes will be closed and can only operate via delivery or takeaway.

The government reiterated its call on public and private organizations to do their utmost to move to telecommuting. Older people are encouraged to stay at home whenever possible.

“The epidemic situation has worsened, an even greater increase in the number of infections is expected,” warns the head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze.

Orthodox Easter is approaching (May 2), and Gamkrelidze strongly recommended that during the Easter period people do not attend church or at least strictly follow the rules of wearing masks and keeping a distance and try to stay outside the church premises.

“I am sure that the patriarchate will do everything to ensure that these rules are observed everywhere,” Gamkrelidze said.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,310 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Georgia, 12 people have died.

At the same time, coronavirus vaccination is slow in Georgia.

There are currently two types of vaccines available in the country – Pfizer and AstraZeneca. A few days ago, 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine were imported, but it will be used only if and when the World Health Organization approves the vaccine.

Georgia closed its borders in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and began to partially lift restrictions only in the spring of 2021.

Before the start of the pandemic in 2019, over 9 million foreign visitors visited Georgia in one year. Tourism has brought a total of $3.2 billion to the Georgian economy.

Georgia’s economy contracted 6.1% in 2020, a record decline in 26 years, according to the National Statistical Office.