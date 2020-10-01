‘Peace Manifesto’ – Tbilisi rally in response to Karabakh fighting

On October 2, at 18:00, a rally titled Peace Manifesto pertaining to the fighting in Karabakh will take place in front of the building of the Georgian government administration.

The organizer of the action is the nongovernmental organization “EMC – The Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center “.

Organizers issued a statement on the importance of peace in the region. They see supporting peace as the core role of Georgia in the region:

“Today, it is vital for the stability and development of the region that our society unifies and demands to end the. We believe that Georgia and our society can play the best role in this process and more efforts are needed in this direction.

It should also be noted that the region today has common challenges that need to be overcome. These are ethno-nationalism, chauvinism and militarism.Recognition of peace today means rejection of the deep-rooted ideas of ethno-nationalism, chauvinism and militarism that governed the countries of our region since their independence. Recognition of peace today means, among other things, an agreement on new political ideals in relation to the conflict regions in our country, which are based primarily on an individual and his dignity,” the statement says.