Georgia's parliament overrides president's veto on 'foreign agents' law: 'Russian law' adopted. Video

Parliament overrides presidential veto in Georgia

84 votes for, 4 against – this is how the Parliament of Georgia overrode the president’s motivated objections related to the “foreign agents” law. The 4 opposing votes came from opposition deputies. The “Georgian Dream” party once again consolidated its majority with 84 deputies supporting it.

Parallel to the parliamentary confrontation, a protest rally is taking place outside the Parliament building. Minutes before the start of the rally, the number of law enforcement officers near the Parliament increased, and security measures were tightened, including cordoning off the area for deputies’ vehicles.

The deputies left the building amidst booing and cries of “slaves,” “Russians,” and “traitors.”

After the adoption of the law, the number of people gathering near the Parliament is expected to increase. They declare that the protest will become more massive and permanent.

The “foreign agents” law will be sent to the president once again for her signature. The president has three days to sign the law. To enter into force, the law requires the president’s signature within 5 days. The president has already stated that she will not do it. Therefore, the “Russian law” will come into force with the signature of the speaker of parliament, and after that, it will be valid.

This bill is commonly referred to as “Russian law” because it is an analogue of the Russian law on foreign agents. According to the law, any non-governmental organization or media outlet whose income is funded by more than 20% from foreign sources will be classified as a foreign-funded organization. However, the vast majority of media and non-governmental organizations in Georgia are indeed financed in this way. The organization must register itself as an agent in a special registry. If it fails to do so, it will be fined 25,000 lari.

After the law is promulgated, there will be 60 days for the Ministry of Justice and the Public Registry’s National Agency “Registry for Foreign Agent Organizations” to be established. When this stage is completed, registration in the “Registry of Foreign Agents” will become mandatory.