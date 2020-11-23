Armenian opposition member goes on hunger strike demanding resignation of PM Pashinyan

Dashnaktsutyun party member Gegham Manukyan has gone on hunger strike, demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“I am experiencing a personal and national tragedy due to the loss of an important part of our Motherland as a result of the incompetent and destructive actions of the authorities of the Republic of Armenia and, in particular, Prime Minister Pashinyan,” the opposition member wrote on his Facebook page.

The matter concerns the Karabakh truce signed on November 10 between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, per which Armenia must hand over control of several territories in the Karabakh conflict zone to Azerbaijan.

Manukyan explained his choice to go on hunger strike saying that it is ‘a method of protest accepted in the international community.’

“The Irish went on a hunger strike for 50 days, protesting against British control, Kurds – 64 days against Turkish control. I am very sorry that in this way I am forced to fight not against foreign influence, but against my prime minister. This is the last way to fight for me. This is my first time doing this.”

Human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan told reporters that he tried to persuade Manukyan to abandon this step:

“Nikol Pashinyan has no conscience, he will only be happy if Manukyan comes to extreme exhaustion. We are all dealing with a cruel person for whom human life means nothing.”

Gegham Manukyan stated that he is not going to renounce his decision.

Together with journalists, Manukyan came to the government building where he intended to hold his hunger strike, but the police did not allow him to stay in the area.