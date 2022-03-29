Opposition MP: Georgian parliament should discuss criminalization of 'Z' symbol

Criminalization of ‘Z‘ symbol

Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the opposition United National Movement party, initiated a discussion in Parliament Georgia about the criminalization of the symbol ‘Z’.

“Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a very important statement and called on countries friendly to Ukraine to criminalize the symbols of the so-called Russian military aggression. This symbolism shows a very serious crime committed Russia, and this grave crime is taking place in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Bucha, Gostomel, and this grave crime applies to all residents of Ukraine”, Dekanoidze said.

According to her, just as everyone in Germany, including at the federal level, intends to destroy and criminalize this symbol, the Georgian parliament should also criminalize this symbol.

On March 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on all countries to introduce criminal liability for the use of the Z symbol.

Remarkably, it is still not known exactly why the Russian army started using Z during the invasion of Ukraine. This symbol is written on their military equipment, including tanks. Very soon, the letter Z became a symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.