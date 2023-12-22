Abkhaz opposition threatens to "overthrow" president if Pitsunda state dacha is given to Russia

Opposition in Abkhazia to overthrow the president

On December 28, the Abkhazian parliament will reconsider the ratification of the agreement to transfer the renowned state dacha in the resort town of Pitsunda to Russia. The opposition and civil society representatives plan to thwart this by mobilizing public support.

If unsuccessful, their intention is to compel the resignation of president Aslan Bzhania.

This matter was previously removed from the agenda because, at the last moment, it was discovered that the agreement signed in early 2022 between Moscow and Sukhumi incorrectly specified the coordinates of the Pitsunda state estate to be transferred to Russia.

Due to this error, it was revealed that, in addition to the 180-hectare dacha territory, a significant portion of the Pitsunda resort itself would be ceded to Russia.

Both sides acknowledged the mistake. But Moscow proposed a solution wherein the Abkhazian parliament would first ratify the agreement in its current form, and then it could be amended through a separate act.

However, the parliament rejected this proposal, deeming it unlawful.

Consequently, the ratification issue was postponed indefinitely.

Nevertheless, the error in coordinates was primarily a formal issue, given that the agreement itself generated significant controversy within Abkhazian society. Opposition lawyers identified approximately 30 points in the document that are in conflict with Abkhazian legislation.

Presently, Abkhazian president Aslan Bzhania, actively advocating for this matter, has undertaken another effort to ultimately reach an agreement.

To facilitate this, he specifically visited the parliament in early December, where he informed the deputies that Moscow had rectified a coordinate error, emphasizing that it was now opportune for Sukhum to ratify the agreement.

Upon the revelation that the matter was slated for discussion during the parliamentary session scheduled for December 28, opponents of the agreement significantly escalated their opposition.

On December 22, the opposition and representatives of the civil sector convened a joint meeting during which they resolved to thwart the authorities’ intentions using all available means.

Historian Guram Gumba:

“We consistently feel a sense of embarrassment whenever our elected president makes any public appearance. How can this be? We observe an elite that is not only disconnected from the people, their aspirations, and their interests, but also actively pursues an anti-state, anti-Abkhazian policy,” he expressed during the meeting.

Naida Abidova, an activist of the youth movement “Our Pitsunda”:

“The government’s rhetoric claiming that the enactment of the law on apartments or the transfer of dachas in Pitsunda to Russia will purportedly benefit our future strikes me as fundamentally misguided. Such rhetoric should evoke anger and indignation. I don’t believe that it’s possible to advance Abkhazia’s development solely by forfeiting it.“

Former mayor of Sukhum, opposition MP Kan Kvarchia:

“If, on December 28, the parliament is compelled to address this matter, I believe it will be essential to appeal to the people, urging them to stand in defense. It is imperative to safeguard the country. The youth should communicate with the youth, the older generation with the older generation, and women with women—thereby fostering better understanding. Everyone needs to be mobilized. We must put a halt to this presidency.”

The opponents of the agreement have not disclosed the specifics of their plan, but their determination is evident. According to them, the agreement deviates from the interstate document as it includes unconstitutional provisions.

Opposition organizations are urging мembers of Parliament “not to engage in the president’s dubious ventures.”

In private conversations, opposition representatives openly state that if Aslan Bzhania does not retract the document, they will take all necessary measures to secure his resignation.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable