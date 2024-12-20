Opinions: 'Parliamentary murder in Abkhazia highlights its complete discreditation'

Aftermath of deputy murder in Abkhazia

On December 19, during a session of the Abkhazian parliament debating a bill to tighten measures against cryptocurrency mining, MP Adgur Kharaziya opened fire on his colleague Kan Kvarchia with a pistol. Kvarchia sustained a through-and-through shoulder injury, while another MP, Vakhtang Golandzia, caught in the crossfire, was fatally wounded. Kharaziya fled the scene and is currently being sought by authorities.

Local journalists, analyzing this unprecedented incident, conclude that it highlights the complete degradation of Abkhazia’s political system.

Izida Chania, editor of “The Necessary Newspaper”:

“The current composition of the parliament has completely discredited itself.

It would be appropriate if, following these tragic events, the parliament decided to dissolve itself.

Instead of holding presidential elections (early presidential elections in Abkhazia are scheduled for February 25, 2025 – JAMnews), parliamentary elections should be held. It is impossible to amend laws in the interest of society, rather than for the benefit of individuals, with the current parliament.”

Inal Khashig, editor of the Chegemskaya Pravda newspaper:

“It’s a great pity about Vakhtang Golandzia – a truly decent man who became a victim of circumstances. Although, if we set emotions aside, these aren’t just circumstances but the logical result of a path we’ve been on as a country…

Because it was we who allowed a ‘elite’ of thieves and charlatans to come to power, giving them free rein to do whatever they pleased with the republic and our future.

In a normal society, they would be street thugs. But here, they are respected figures.

The more they stole and disregarded the law, the more respect they commanded.

The days when the elite was made up of intellectuals genuinely concerned about the future of the nation and state are long gone. Now we have different heroes. And this is the choice we ourselves made.”

Nizfa Arshba, editor of Aishara Telegram channel:

“Just think about it: a person who has already attempted to take someone’s life and caused harm (in 2020, Adgur Kharaziya shot his ‘opponent’ in the leg during a domestic dispute – JAMnews) somehow ended up in parliament!

What kind of order can we even talk about in our country?!”

