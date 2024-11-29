Abkhazia to hold early presidential election on February 15, 2025: Who is running? 

Who is running for president in Abkhazia

Early presidential elections in Abkhazia are scheduled for February 15, 2025.

Former President Aslan Bzhania and Oleg Bartsyts, the former trade representative of Abkhazia in Russia, have already announced their candidacies. Bartsyts, who was dismissed last summer for criticizing the apartment law draft, is seen as a centrist and a “dark horse” in the race.

From the opposition, it is almost certain that Adgur Ardzinba, the leader of the “Abkhaz People’s Council,” will run. However, it remains unclear whether he will be the sole opposition candidate. It is possible that two opposition MPs, Kan Kvarchiya and Leuan Mikaa, may also enter the race.

Former President Aslan Bzhania, whose term was set to end in April 2025, was forced to step down on November 19 following four days of protests against the ratification of a Russia-Abkhazia investment agreement he had advocated.

The date for the early elections was set by Parliament after preliminary consultations with all political forces in the republic, including the opposition.

The registration of initiative groups and parties to nominate candidates will begin two months before the election, on December 15, and will close 40 days before the vote.

To be registered by the Central Election Commission, a candidate must collect between 2,000 and 2,500 signatures. However, candidates nominated by a political party are not required to gather signatures.

Only ethnic Abkhazians aged between 35 and 65 who have resided continuously in the republic for at least the past five years are eligible to run for president.

Presidential and vice-presidential candidates must submit consent forms to the Central Election Commission, along with income statements for themselves and their family members. Additionally, they are required to pass an Abkhaz language proficiency exam.

