Abkhaz MP shoots dead colleague, injures another during parliament session

Abkhaz deputy killed in Parliament

During a session of the Abkhazian parliament, MP Adgur Kharaziya opened fire, killing one of his colleagues and injuring another. Kharaziya fled the scene and is now wanted by authorities.

The incident was sparked by a conflict among the MPs during discussions on a bill to tighten criminal penalties for illegal cryptocurrency mining.

Abkhazia is currently facing a severe energy crisis, largely driven by cryptocurrency mining, which has significantly increased the republic’s electricity consumption.

During the discussion of the bill, MPs Adgur Kharaziya and Kan Kvarchia got into a verbal altercation, during which Kharaziya drew a pistol and began shooting at Kvarchia. Kvarchia sustained a through-and-through shoulder injury, while another MP, Vakhtang Golandzia, was severely wounded by a stray bullet. Golandzia passed away in the hospital an hour later.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a manhunt only four hours after the incident. So far, Adgur Kharaziya has not been apprehended.

Adgur Kharaziya

This is not the first time Kharaziya has used a firearm. In 2020, during a domestic dispute, he shot his “opponent” in the leg. However, no criminal case was opened at the time because the victim refused to file a complaint.

