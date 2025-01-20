Opinion: 'Trump administration likely to take tougher stance on Georgian Dream'

Republicans to have tougher stance toward Georgian Dream

Political analyst and former diplomat Valeri Chechelashvili told PalitraNews that the Republican administration is likely to adopt a tougher stance toward Georgian Dream than the Democrats.

Chechelashvili emphasized that unless Georgian Dream clearly articulates its own vision for finding compromises in its relations with the U.S., a “reset” of their ties is unlikely.

He also pointed out that the absence of any invitations to Georgian Dream representatives for Trump’s inauguration signals that the ruling party is not working effectively with Washington.

What did Valeri Chechelashvili say?

“I expect the new [Trump] administration to adopt a tougher policy toward Georgian Dream than the Democrats. Of course, we must fully understand the objective fact that Georgia is not among the top priorities on the U.S. agenda. However, if the U.S. seeks a quick geopolitical or foreign policy victory with minimal resources, Georgia could be the place to achieve it.

The Georgian public is ready for this, expecting support from the U.S. Such a move would strengthen U.S. influence not only in Georgia but across the entire South Caucasus. Additionally, it would deal a significant blow to those regional or geopolitical competitors whom America considers adversaries.

Salome Zourabichvili‘s visit to the U.S. was quite successful. Notably, she met with Marco Rubio, the incoming Secretary of State. According to Rubio, they discussed the possibility of a more substantive and extended meeting once he assumes office. The fact that no Republicans saw fit to invite representatives of Georgian Dream to Trump’s inauguration indicates that the ruling party is not working effectively with Washington.

Perhaps they are focusing on lobbying organizations. But lobbying, even though permitted in the U.S., still has its limitations. If ‘Georgian Dream’ bases its policies on values and principles alien to the U.S., no amount of money spent on lobbyists will allow them to effectively represent the party’s interests in Washington. Such actions would only damage ‘Dream’s’ political reputation.

The reality is that the Georgian opposition is well-represented in Washington, while Georgian Dream is not.”

On January 18, Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, attended a U.S. Republican Party meeting ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, following an invitation from Trump Jr. During the event, she met with members of the incoming administration, including Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

Zourabichvili announced that U.S. partners are ready to assist Georgia in holding new parliamentary elections.

The October 26 parliamentary elections triggered widespread protests across Georgia. Four opposition groups that secured parliamentary seats—three coalitions and one party—unanimously alleged mass election fraud, refused to recognize the parliament’s legitimacy and declined their mandates. President Zourabichvili also denounced the elections as fraudulent and declared the new parliament illegitimate, along with its decisions. She pledged to remain in office until new elections are held, enabling a lawful transfer of power. On November 28, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of EU accession talks until 2028, further intensifying protests. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have demanded protection of the constitution’s commitment to European integration and the immediate organization of new parliamentary elections.

Zourabichvili is set to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

