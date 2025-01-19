"Georgia can be a U.S. success or a Caucasus problem," Salome Zourabichvili on Fox News

Salome Zourabichvili on Fox News

“Georgia can either be a major success for America or a significant problem for the Caucasus region. We need America, but I believe America needs us too,” said Georgia’s 5th president, Salome Zourabichvili, in an interview with Fox News on January 19.

Zourabichvili is in the United States at the invitation of U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman and Republican Congressman Joe Wilson. She will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

No other Georgian politician, including Georgian Dream-appointed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili, received invitations to the ceremony. Meanwhile, Georgia has seen over 50 days of mass pro-European protests, with demonstrators demanding new, fair parliamentary elections and a lawful change of government.

What Salome Zourabichvili said

“Georgia can either be a great success for America or a major problem in the Caucasus region, where Russia has always sought to dominate. This has been a constant ambition of Russian empires, the Soviet Union, and now modern Russia.

Russia is trying a new strategy in Georgia, as well as in Romania, Moldova, and other countries. Moscow aims to achieve control in these nations by manipulating elections and establishing puppet regimes.

They have no interest in democracy or constitutional rule; they simply want loyal governments. This will be a key challenge for the next U.S. administration.

Of course, America has supported Georgia for 30 years. Georgia has been one of the largest recipients of U.S. aid because it represents strategic interests — energy routes, trade pathways, and access to Central Asia.

Georgia has been a stronghold of democracy in this vast region. It needs America, but I believe America also needs Georgia. Critical American and European interests are at stake in this region.

The threats extend beyond the Caucasus and also concern the Black Sea. Russia’s aggressive military goals against Ukraine directly impact the Black Sea, and its attempts to rig elections in Romania and Moldova are also linked to Black Sea interests.

The Black Sea is of strategic importance to U.S. interests. Georgia has major ports on the Black Sea, which the current de facto government plans to hand over to China.”

Salome Zourabichvili attends pre-inauguration event hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

On January 18, Salome Zourabichvili attended a pre-inauguration event of the U.S. Republican Party, hosted by Donald Trump Jr. She met with members of Trump’s prospective cabinet, including Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to legitimize the Georgian government, whose key members are under sanctions and whose state institutions are biased and controlled by a single individual.

This is no longer just a matter of needing new parliamentary elections. It is about a regime that was created under a constitution but no longer shows any signs of democracy.

They cannot claim to be the legitimate representatives of the Georgian people and must not be legitimized. That is my core message,” Zourabichvili told the Pirveli TV channel before departing for the U.S.

She also noted that Western partners are ready to assist Georgia in holding new parliamentary elections.

“This will be essential to creating conditions that ensure the next elections are fair. We need to act swiftly, as this is a short-term plan for jointly preparing new elections. I am very encouraged by the support we have,” Zourabichvili said.

News in Georgia