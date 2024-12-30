fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Opinion: 'Three conditions are essential for success of Georgia's pro-European protests'

messenger vk-black email copy print

How can Georgian protests succeed

The goal of the ruling Georgian Dream party is to maintain power in Georgia for an extended period, but it will not succeed. This is the opinion of Tamta Mikeladze, one of the founders of the Social Justice Centre.

Tamta Mikeladze, co-founder of the Social Justice Centre.

Mikeladze believes that Georgian Dream will not be able to hold onto power for long because “within just one month, it has faced: 1) increasing international pressure; 2) sanctions and the threat of stricter sanctions; 3) ongoing protests; 4) catastrophically undermined trust within society and the elites; and 5) internal conflicts.”

As a result, the party may take several drastic measures to retain power but will lose even more supporters in the process.

These steps include:

  1. Suppressing protests even more brutally;
  2. Expanding and institutionalising cooperation with Russia, the CIS, and Eastern countries.

However, in doing so, Georgian Dream risks completely destroying its electoral base.

“That’s why they don’t dare to take these steps,” says the expert, asserting that Georgian Dream “has essentially reached a dead end.

“This is why we must believe that Georgian Dream will not achieve its goal, but for our victory, at least three new conditions are necessary,” Mikeladze continues, referring to the success of the pro-European protests.

Specifically:

  1. Expanding the protests to include new social classes and communities;
  2. Strengthening the political spectrum by creating real and significant alternatives;
  3. Improving the media climate in the country by providing content that promotes depolarisation. This means replacing Georgian Dream propaganda with meaningful content that shows ruling party supporters they too will benefit from living in a fairer state if the protests succeed.

Most read

1

Updated: 38 killed in Azerbaijani plane crash in Aktau

2

Baku responds to Ramzan Kadyrov: 'Azerbaijan doesn't need assistance, but demands recognition of fact'

3

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 23-27 December, 2024

4

'Azerbaijani plane downed by Russian air defense system': First semi-official version from Baku

5

For first time in Georgia's history, government is under Western sanctions: JAMnews compiles sanctions from 2023 to present

6

'Don't look for black cat in dark room': Why Pashinyan didn't go to Russia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews