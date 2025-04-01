Opinion: 'The platform of resistance proposed by Zourabichvili should have been created earlier'

Political analyst on Zurabishvili’s platform of resistance

Political analyst Gia Khukhashvili commented on Georgia’s fifth president Salome Zourabichvili’s speech at the 31 March rally in Tbilisi, speaking on Palitra News. He noted that people had expected something different from her — they wanted to hear about processes starting now, not in the future, to see recognition of the people’s role in the protests, and to hear about the emergence of new leaders within the protest movement.

At the rally, Zourabichvili proposed the creation of a platform of resistance involving Georgia’s pro-European parties.

According to Khukhashvili, the platform announced by Zourabichvili has been in development for some time, but it now needs to be connected with the people and integrated into the protest movement.

Political analyst Gia Khukhashvili reflected on Salome Zourabichvili’s call to create a platform of resistance during her 31 March speech, noting:

“The idea of a platform of resistance is understandable. We’ve talked many times about the need to create it. It should have been done earlier — but always under the dominance of the political elite, hasn’t it? To this day, we keep hearing about the table where party representatives and the president will sit. But there is no visible connection between that table and the protest — the people who have been standing in the streets for over four months.

If this platform isn’t integrated into the protest — and if the demonstrators don’t recognise the parties involved — the initiative will be just another failed attempt by the opposition to act. The driving force of resistance is the people. Political parties are worth nothing without the support of their people.

To build a platform that truly coordinates political processes, the public must see its members as leaders. Salome Zourabichvili may personally enjoy such public recognition — but the opposition parties do not.

That’s why you heard cries of discontent [from protesters]. The disappointment likely came from Zourabichvili once again focusing on party coordination. I had envisioned a different format for resistance.

Everyone has their role in this process, but the leading role belongs to the people — to the many professional and social groups whose marches are actually creating pressure on the government.

When a platform is formed where the people aren’t represented by forces they trust — but rather by just some parties making decisions — that breeds public scepticism.”