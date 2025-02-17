Georgia launches new political movement For Social Democracy

Georgia’s new For Social Democracy movement

A new left-wing political movement, For Social Democracy, has been founded in Georgia. The movement currently has over 100 members, most of whom have participated in pro-European protests.

According to its members, the movement brings together citizens from diverse professions, backgrounds, and interests, drawing inspiration from the European leftist tradition.

“Perhaps the most distinctive period of our modern history is linked to the social-democratic movement in Georgia, which later evolved into a party responsible for many key changes in the country—most notably, the creation of what became known as the Democratic Republic of Georgia.



So, on one hand, we draw on the European leftist experience, but on the other, we also rely on Georgia’s own historical tradition, which is equally significant for Europe itself.



Georgia has a great tradition of building a leftist, progressive state and fostering a strong political force for social progress,” historian Irakli Iremadze commented..



“In the past decade, many movements in Georgia have emerged, striving for social justice.



Today, we face a situation where all these forces must unite for one simple reason: Georgia is divided not only over European integration and democracy but also economically and socially.



Together, we will fight to build a country where no one is a second-class citizen, where everyone has the opportunity to live with dignity, exercise their rights, and pursue their aspirations.



This society will soon realize that, beyond conservatives and neoliberals, there is a leftist movement—one that will work to form the broadest coalition possible to drive progress in Georgia.”.

Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the opposition Coalition for Change, responded to the formation of the new movement:

“The protest on Rustaveli Avenue has already evolved into a political movement, and in the future, we will see it transform into a political party.

Let’s hope this initiative proves to be stable rather than spontaneous, well-prepared for the challenges that come with political struggle under autocracy.

I hope their presence in Georgian politics will be effective and long-term, focused on achieving results rather than just the process itself. Best of luck.”