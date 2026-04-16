Opinion on Kan Kvarchia case: 'Authorities are trapping their own loyal MPs and helping opposition'

Abkhazia’s Prosecutor General’s Office is continuing to press parliament to strip opposition MP Kan Kvarchia of his immunity in order to open a criminal case against him.

The Telegram channel “Abkhaz Analytical Centre” says the authorities are putting their own loyal MPs in a difficult position — one that ultimately works against the government itself.

In November 2025, Kan Kvarchia and several other opposition activists exposed the activities of Russian political consultants who were allegedly working illegally for pro-government candidates during municipal elections. However, the whistleblowers themselves later became suspects after the consultants claimed the opposition figures had attacked them. Abkhaz law enforcement authorities opened a criminal case. They placed four suspects under house arrest and imposed travel bans on two others. They have not been able to take action against Kan Kvarchia, as he holds parliamentary immunity. The prosecutor’s office is now seeking to strip him of that protection.

Looking at the prospects of this high-profile case, the “Abkhaz Analytical Centre” says the demand to strip Kan Kvarchia of immunity is no longer just a legal issue but a political one. It affects not only the MP himself but also his colleagues in parliament. In the centre’s view, they now find themselves caught between two pressures.

“On the one hand, there is pressure and the need to demonstrate loyalty. On the other, there is the risk of losing the support of their core electorate.

In Abkhaz political culture, there is a line that should not be crossed. People can be opponents, argue and disagree. But when there is a sense of injustice and external pressure, Abkhaz solidarity comes into play,” the authors explain.

They suggest that even those who disagree with Kvarchia on internal issues may feel compelled to support him, so as not to appear disloyal or opportunistic.

As a result, the authorities are effectively helping the opposition by creating an agenda for it.

“They are doing so in the most disadvantageous way for themselves — by irritating society, dividing their own support base and pushing their own allies into political traps,” the “Abkhaz Analytical Centre” concludes.

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Opinion on the Kan Kvarchia case