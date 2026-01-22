Opinion: Georgia has no allies

International relations expert Giorgi Tumasyan has commented on the current situation in the region, saying Georgia has been left without allies. He said US President Donald Trump invited almost all countries in the region to a newly created “Peace Council”, excluding Georgia.

Tumasyan added that Azerbaijan has said it plans to route transit not through Georgia, but through Armenia instead. In his view, the government of Georgia’s de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili has deliberately removed the country from key geopolitical processes.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said freight traffic using the Georgian corridor would soon switch to the Armenian route. He made the remarks while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Aliyev said Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods from Kazakhstan and Russia to Armenia. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has invited more than 50 world leaders to a newly created “Peace Council”, which he said aims to “restore peace and stability in regions affected by conflict”. Unlike its regional neighbours Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgia was not among those invited.

International relations expert Giorgi Tumasyan said: “Where are we today? Donald Trump has created a Peace Council and invited almost every country in the region, except Georgia. Azerbaijan says transit will no longer pass through Georgia. Armenia also wants to open its border with Azerbaijan. Where is Georgia? On which platform? In which discussions? Whose ally are we, after all?

“Azerbaijan has Turkey as an ally. Armenia is very actively developing relations with the European Union, the United States and India.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan have become key links in transit to Central Asia. Where does that leave Georgia? What function do we serve on the geopolitical map? The government of Bidzina Ivanishvili has deliberately removed Georgia from geopolitical processes. It did not do so to minimise risks. The reality is that Georgia today has been left without allies.”

Aliyev’s statement that “one day transit from Armenia to Russia will pass through Azerbaijan rather than Georgia” reflects the view that Georgia, under Russian influence, no longer appears reliable to its partners.

As a result of the policies pursued by the Georgian Dream government, Georgia has suffered unprecedented damage to its reputation, international standing, trust in its logistics links and long-established partnership formats.

The reason, he argues, is that when critics say the ruling authorities have entrenched themselves as a force advancing Russian interests, many citizens perceive this as part of an internal political struggle. In reality, this is not the case. It is also a key foreign policy factor. In particular, Georgia under Russian influence will not appear reliable to anyone when it comes to major transit corridors and routes.

Aliyev’s statement that “one day transit from Armenia to Russia will pass through Azerbaijan rather than Georgia” is therefore explained by the perception that Georgia, under Russian influence, does not seem trustworthy as a transit partner.

