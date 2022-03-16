Opinion from Baku: “We cannot miss another chance for democracy”

Russian-Ukrainian war and democratisation of Azerbaijan

The occupation war in Ukraine will end with Russia admitting its defeat, but Vladimir Putin will try to present it in a different light, said Azeri politician Azer Gasimli. In his opinion, in any case, Putin’s departure from power in Russia is just a matter of time. The politician also considers the process of democratization in Azerbaijan inevitable amid such a combination of circumstances.

Azerbaijani politician, head of the Institute of Political Management Azer Gasimly, in an interview with Turan, said that changes in Russia, that will result from the defeat in the war with Ukraine, are inevitable. He also drew attention to the fact that the US Senate recognized Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, and in the current circumstances, the Azerbaijani authorities have practically no room for maneuvering.

“Aliyev needs to choose a side. It will become impossible to balance between Russia and the West in the near future”, he said.

On his page on the social media, Azer Gasimli continued the topic and expressed his opinion on the future of Azerbaijan and the countries of the South Caucasus.

“The fundamental problem in Azerbaijan today is that the people cannot choose their leaders and their parliament, and there is no free economic environment. It is necessary to fulfill two conditions for creating equal conditions for all and for the victory of democracy in our country.

The first is the formation of democratic institutions that will make it possible to create the above conditions.

The second is a change in the power of the political, economic and cultural elite.

Over the past 100 years, we have had two chances – in 1918 and 1991.

In 1918-1920, we could not use it, because our country was occupied by Russia. In 1991 we also failed. But in both cases, the chance for democracy was caused by seismic geopolitical changes, the fall of the Russian Empire and the USSR.

Today, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the possible departure from power of Putin as a result of this war, or the isolation of Russia, will open the way for democratic transformation in Azerbaijan.

The most important mission of the Azerbaijani people today is the implementation of these transformations. The main task of our society is to ensure a democratic transition.

Both in 1918 and in 1991, Armenia made the same mistake – with the help of other countries, it pursued a policy of occupation, opened the way to war, hatred and violence. This became one of the factors that determined the backwardness of the South Caucasus, a factor which also held us back.

The sovereignty and development of the states of the South Caucasus depends on the protection of peace, cooperation, and the impossibility of becoming an instrument in the hands of foreign countries. Today, the independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia are the main stabilizing factor. No other policy will benefit anyone.

In this sensitive period, we all bear a huge responsibility. We must recognize our historical responsibility and act accordingly.

I am sure that if we can get rid of the elitism that we inherited from the Soviet Union, we will be able to create democratic institutions. We cannot miss another chance for democracy”, Qasimli said on his Facebook page.