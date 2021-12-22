Opinion from Baku: Moscow is increasing its aggression

Russia’s latest statements and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy

The latest statements from the Kremlin are directly related to Russia’s neighboring countries. Considering the proximity of Baku to Ankara, and the fact that Turkey is a NATO member, Azerbaijan also has something to think about. Political observer Agshin Kerimov comments on the current situation in the region.

“Russia is stepping up its aggression, and messages from the Kremlin send a certain signal to Baku as well”, said Azerbaijani political observer Agshin Kerimov.

According to the expert, several examples of Russia’s aggressive rhetoric that have been heard in recent days can be cited:

“First, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed his indignation in the diplomatic language used to describe the Brussels round of negotiations between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. In his opinion, describing this meeting as ‘negotiations’ is an exaggeration.

Second, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Georgia’s NATO membership a “red line” for Moscow.

Third, the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the cooperation of the post-Soviet states with the North Atlantic alliance. In short, he stressed that the boundary between cooperation with NATO and integration with the alliance must be defined.

Fourth, Putin threatened the West. According to the President of Russia, his country has nowhere to retreat on the issue of Washington’s plans for Ukraine, and if NATO expands its infrastructure near the borders of the Russian Federation, then Moscow will respond with adequate military methods”.

Agshin Kerimov believes that Azerbaijan should pay specific attention to the first and third statements among those listed.

“However, the diplomatic line of Baku is located approximately at an equal distance from the strip stretching from Moscow to the West.

But what can Baku expect? Naturally, Azerbaijan is a supporter of integration with the Euro-Atlantic space. But at the same time, it wants to maintain its strategic partnership with Russia.

Until now, if there have been cases of increased diplomatic tension between Baku and Moscow, the general spirit of bilateral ties satisfies both sides.

And then what? In short, there is the factor of Turkey, but there are also common interests of Baku, Moscow, and Ankara.

But the contradictions have not yet taken a dangerous direction. At a time when Moscow is increasing its aggression against the countries of the region, Baku’s policy remains pragmatic”, the political observer added.