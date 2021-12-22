ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Opinion from Baku: Moscow is increasing its aggression

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russia’s latest statements and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy

The latest statements from the Kremlin are directly related to Russia’s neighboring countries. Considering the proximity of Baku to Ankara, and the fact that Turkey is a NATO member, Azerbaijan also has something to think about. Political observer Agshin Kerimov comments on the current situation in the region.

“Russia is stepping up its aggression, and messages from the Kremlin send a certain signal to Baku as well”, said Azerbaijani political observer Agshin Kerimov.

According to the expert, several examples of Russia’s aggressive rhetoric that have been heard in recent days can be cited:

“First, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed his indignation in the diplomatic language used to describe the Brussels round of negotiations between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. In his opinion, describing this meeting as ‘negotiations’ is an exaggeration.

Second, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Georgia’s NATO membership a “red line” for Moscow.

Third, the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the cooperation of the post-Soviet states with the North Atlantic alliance. In short, he stressed that the boundary between cooperation with NATO and integration with the alliance must be defined.

Fourth, Putin threatened the West. According to the President of Russia, his country has nowhere to retreat on the issue of Washington’s plans for Ukraine, and if NATO expands its infrastructure near the borders of the Russian Federation, then Moscow will respond with adequate military methods”.

Agshin Kerimov believes that Azerbaijan should pay specific attention to the first and third statements among those listed.

“However, the diplomatic line of Baku is located approximately at an equal distance from the strip stretching from Moscow to the West.

But what can Baku expect? Naturally, Azerbaijan is a supporter of integration with the Euro-Atlantic space. But at the same time, it wants to maintain its strategic partnership with Russia.

Until now, if there have been cases of increased diplomatic tension between Baku and Moscow, the general spirit of bilateral ties satisfies both sides.

And then what? In short, there is the factor of Turkey, but there are also common interests of Baku, Moscow, and Ankara.

But the contradictions have not yet taken a dangerous direction. At a time when Moscow is increasing its aggression against the countries of the region, Baku’s policy remains pragmatic”, the political observer added.

Most read

1

Anti-vaccination movement in the countries of Eastern Partnership - sources, scope, consequences

2

Why did Azerbaijani Central Election Commission exclude 2 million people from voter lists?

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Zone of fear: report from the Georgian-Abkhaz dividing line

5

Opposition protests in Abkhazia, authorities fear storming of presidential palace. Video

6

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov: Georgia is being dragged into NATO against its people's will

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews