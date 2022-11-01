

Online stores in Georgia may be fined

On November 1, a law on the protection of consumer rights goes into effect in Georgia. The law officially went into effect on June 1, 2022. Under the law, the seller is obliged to provide the buyer with complete and reliable information about the type of goods or services and their characteristics. Also, the seller is obliged to clearly and understandably indicate the price per unit of goods or services. In turn, the buyer has the right, if necessary, to demand the replacement of the goods or their repair, provided that this does not require a disproportionate or unreasonably high cost.

From November 1, the Competition Agency will begin accepting and considering applications from consumers about possible violations of the law on the protection of consumer rights. Any individual can apply. The Agency will conduct a study of the alleged problem that caused or could cause a violation of the interests of the buyer or consumer group.

It should be noted that, by law, the online store will be obliged to unconditionally take back the products within fourteen days. With regard to the mechanism for responding to a violation by a business, the process will take place in two stages: first a warning about the seller fixing the problem, and if this does not happen, a fine in the amount of 2% of the turnover of the online store.

Online stores in Georgia may be fined