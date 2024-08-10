"In 1971, I began working at Tbilisi's 34th pharmacy. It's been over half a century since then." Video

Old pharmacy in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, only three pharmacies remain where medicines are prepared according to prescriptions written by doctors. Many adults likely remember the taste of cough syrup that Soviet doctors prescribed almost every time for cold, which pharmacists would prepare themselves in the pharmacies.

On Tamar Mepe Street [one of the main streets in Tbilisi], there is a pharmacy that has been in operation since 1959. Its pharmacist, Madona Guldedava, has been working there since 1971.

JAMnews continues its video series “The Way I Remember Myself.” In this series, we share stories about places where time seems to have stood still, unchanged for many years. We also highlight the people who have spent decades in the same job, dedicating their lives to a single profession and still speak of it with love.

